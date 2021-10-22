J&K: Two Terrorists With Links To LeT, Cop Held By Forces In Drone Weapon Dropping Case

Jammu Police on Thursday took two more terrorist operatives with links to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) into custody. The case pertains to the recovery of AK-47 rifle, magazines rounds along with telescopic scope from Fly Mandal area of Jammu on 2nd October. Significantly, a cop is also held for the case where weapons were dropped through drones. In fact, the arrested one's were in touch with a Pakistan handler for weapon dropping via drone.

The constable has been identified as Ishfaq Malik of Verinag and Ghulam Rasool of Anantnag. The terrorists are from Kulgam and Anantnag district of Kashmir Valley. In further inputs, the operatives were also part of the module of Pakistan to push weapons by drone in Jammu and later to be delivered in the valley region.

Poonch: Civilian arrested for helping terrorists

The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir were successful in apprehending another local woman recently from Poonch district for allegedly helping terrorists with logistics to survive in the forest area. The police detained this woman from Bhata Dhurian village of the district where the encounters are going on for the last 11 days and so far 9 people have been detained. The first encounter by the security forces occurred during a search operation in the Poonch district forest region on October 11.

Drone weapon dropping case

Earlier on October 2 when weapons were seized by the forces, top sources had informed Republic World that 'drones have been frequently used by Pakistan to push weapons, drugs, cash as well as explosives into the Indian territory so that the peace process, which has prevailed, can be vitiated. In past one year, there have been more than a dozen incidents where drones have either dropped weapons or carried out attacks using explosives'.

On June 27, drone attacks were carried out inside one of the most strategically important assets of the Indian Air Force- the Indian Air Force Station in Satwari area of Jammu. Since then the incidents of drone dropping and drone citing have increased in Jammu region. A case FIR No. 0170/2021 dated 27.06.2021 was registered at PS Satwari, Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir, as read in the Police FIR.