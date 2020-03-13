J&K: Two Tested Positive; 1743 Coronavirus Suspects Under Surveillance

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday informed that 159 persons have completed their 28-day surveillance period and, so far, only two cases have been tested positive in the newly carved Union Territory. According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel coronavirus (COVID-19), 1743 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance while as 1485 persons are under home quarantine.

81 people under home surveillance

Persons who are in hospital quarantine stand at 18 and 81 persons are under home surveillance. 85 samples have been sent for testing, of which 77 tested as negative and only two cases have tested positive, so far while as reports of six cases are awaited till March 13, 2020.

“District Administration Jammu orders closure and suspension of activities in all Shopping Malls, Gyms, Swimming Pools, Recreational Clubs till 31st March 2020,” an order by District Magistrate Jammu reads.

Earlier in the day, Sub Divisional Magistrate Gulmarg issued an advisory for hoteliers, asked to submit details of guests on a daily basis.

Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) met Director Health Services Kashmir (DHSK), Dr Sameer Matoo and discussed measures put in place to contain the coronavirus that has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation. J&K Government placed Dr Shafkat Khan, Nodal Officer Coronavirus Control Efforts, under suspension with immediate effect for dereliction of duties.

“Pending enquiry into his conduct, Dr. Shafqat Khan Nodal Officer for Corona Virus Efforts in Jammu and Kashmir, Health and Medical Education Department, is hereby placed under suspension, with immediate effect, in terms of Rule 31 of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956. During the period of his suspension, the officer shall remain attached with the office of Deputy Commissioner, Kathua/ office of Chief Medical Officer Kathua,” the order reads.

