J&K: Vaishno Devi Yatra Resumes After Being Temporarily Suspended Due To Flashfloods

Heavy rainfall and flash floods caused a temporary suspension of the Vaishno Devi yatra in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening. However, the situation was brought under control and the pilgrimage resumed from the old track at 5 AM on Saturday. There was no report of any casualty or damage during the yatra yesterday, officials said.

Several video footage from the pilgrimage site showed a flood-like situation on the Vaishno Devi Bhawan track. 'Flash floods were reported in the Banganga and Himkoti areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Heavy rains leashed Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the shrine, for several hours in the evening. The situation prompted the authorities to suspend the yatra as a precautionary measure till 5 am on Saturday," Chief Executive Officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Anshul Garg told PTI.

He said that thousands of pilgrims were present at the Vaishno Devi shrine when it started raining heavily and continued until midnight, adding that the Himkoti track was also accordingly suspended.

#WATCH | J&K: Heavy rainfall triggers flash floods near Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra town in Reasi district

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board also released a statement confirming that the upward movement of pilgrims was temporarily stopped from Katra.

"In the wake of heavy rainfall, the upward movement of pilgrims to Vaishno Devi temple has been stopped from Katra. Priority is given to pilgrims coming downwards. Police and CRPF are deployed, and the situation is being monitored. No untoward incident reported," the Shrine Board said.

Regular announcements were made via public address system to provide timely updates on half an hourly basis to the yatris. Meanwhile, Disaster Management teams and Medical Units also remained on alert to respond to any exigency if needed. In addition to this, the Additional CEO of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Navneet, and CEO Anshul Garg also monitored the situation from Banganga and Katra at the Bhawan.

#UPDATE | J&K: Morning visuals from Katra where the upward movement of pilgrims to Vaishno Devi temple that was stopped earlier in the wake of heavy rainfall, has been resumed again.

Notably, more than 27,000 pilgrims registered for Vaishno Devi Yatra on Saturday.