J&K: Video Of Security Forces Warning Terrorists To Surrender Before Encounter Op Accessed

In an exclusive report countering the claims of Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah, Republic TV accessed a video that showed how terrorists were given an opportunity to surrender to the security forces before an encounter at Hyderpora. In the video accessed by Republic, an announcement was made in Kashmiri to ensure clear communication.

In the video. the security forces can be heard asking the terrorists to come out of the building and surrender but they chose to fire. According to sources, slain militant Aamir Magray had transferred Rs 1 lakh a week ago to his sister.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said Mudassir Gul is the fourth person who was a militant associate and had provided his rented space to militants for carrying out subversive activities in Bhat's building. According to IGP's statement, Gul was operating an illegal call centre from the rented premises.

Informing that the digital evidence gathered will be made public in due course, Kumar IGP said, "We have recovered computers, mobile phones, maps of the USA and other material. A special investigation team has been formed to investigate further".

On November 15, two civilians were among four killed during the cross-fire between the militants and the security forces in Hyderapora. The encounter turned controversial with two civilians including the owner of the commercial complex being killed though the police claimed that businessmen were terror group supporters. Initially, the police informed that Mohammad Altaf Bhat, a prominent businessman, and Dr Mudasir Gul, a doctor-turned-businessman, were killed by terrorists but later stated that they might have killed them in the crossfire.

The police informed that all the four bodies were buried in Handwara police district at an undisclosed location, over 100 km away from Srinagar.

During the Hyderpora encounter, Altaf Bhat was killed along with four other persons, including a Pakistani terrorist and his local associate, on Monday evening.

While President of the J&K National Conference (NC) Farooq Abdullah has urged Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to intervene in handing over of the civilians' bodies to their kin. Also, Jammu & Kashmir PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti along with other party leaders held a protest in the Union Territory against the alleged killing of civilians in the encounter at Hyderpora.

