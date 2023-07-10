J&K Villagers Recount Cops' God-like Arrival In Night To Save Them From Chenab's Fury

Residents of Fattu Kotli village near the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) Akhnoor faced the full fury of monsoon when the rain clouds opened up in the area resulting in flash floods. Chenab river which flows through their village burst its banks flooding their houses late on Sunday night but the villagers were saved in the nick of time due to the timely rescue efforts by the police personnel posted in the area.

A group of villagers recounted the horror when they realised that their entire village faced the threat of submergence in the dead of night amid heavy rainfall leading to the swelling of Chenab.

“It was in the dark of the night when water started rising in Chenab a few metres from our doorsteps. This was nothing new, but what transpired after that was something we never thought of. Water started entering our houses and we kept looking at it helplessly,” recalled Imran Khan, a resident of Fattu Kotli

“I then heard a voice from the roadside, saying ‘don’t worry, we are here, and you all are safe’. It was chauki afsaar saab (police post incharge) with his team,” stated Khan. His village is now submerged under Chenab. The area is about 500 metres from the India-Pakistan border.

As water started to rise and Chenab began to overflow, Jammu and Kashmir Police launched an immediate rescue operation to move people living in the villages near the riverbank to higher grounds and safer places.

As per information, the police have rescued over 100 people from the village. “The rescue operation was started minutes after a barricade, which was there to channelise Chenab’s water, was washed away in the Garkhal area of Akhnoor. We have rescued over 100 people from around 30 houses, which submerged in the river,” stated J&K Police officer.

Police shift affected people to nearby school

(The inside of a flooded house. Photo: Republic)

Imran revealed that water in Chenab started to rise from Saturday itself and started to enter the village on Sunday midnight. “The police were already here, and they evacuated us to a nearby school. Around 34 houses have submerged in the river. At least 4-5 persons were there inside each house, who were rescued by the police team at night,” Imran explained, adding that they had been living there for more than 60 years, but never witnessed such an overflowing Chenab.

Border Police Post Garkhal Incharge Rajinder Singh Parihar along with his team of 12 police personnel launched the rescue operation and saved the lives of 102 people including many children.

(The J&K police team interacting with villagers and taking stock of the flood situation. Photo: Republic)

(A house in the village submerged in Chenab's water)

Yakoob Ali, another local resident, said, “Police informed us that the barricade was broken by flood water from Chenab river. Now, the majority of us are living in a school. Our houses have been destroyed and it doesn’t appear that we will be able to return. We are, however, thankful to what the police have done for us. It is because of them that we are alive and are speaking to you." he added.