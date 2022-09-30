J&K: Violator Vehicles Blacklisted; Additional Troops Deployed For Smooth Movement On NH

Days after hue and cry by PDP Chief and Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti and Former JK CM Ghulam Nabi Azad demanding to ensure smooth movement of fruit laden trucks from the valley, J&K Traffic Police has started backlisting those vehicles violating lane discipline, and additional deployment has been made in areas prone to traffic jams.

SP Ramban Mohita Sharma, who also holds charge of SSP Traffic National Highway, while sharing details said that the stretch of around 10 KM starting from Seeri has been divided into 17 sectors and police officers have been deployed at junctions to avoid violation of lane discipline which can lead to long jam on the strategically important highway.

She further added that Traffic police officers with bikes and loudspeakers are marching on roads to make people aware on lane discipline and the legal actions that are being initiated against violators.

In the past 24 hours, over 8800 vehicles including 2100 fruit laden trucks have crossed National Highway despite continuous shooting stones and landslides at various places. Directions have been passed to cops on ground to ensure that there is no violation of lane discipline and in case it happens, the vehicle be black listed immediately.

It is pertinent to mention that days after protests in the valley due to the continuous blockade of the National Highway, J&K Administration attached SSP Traffic National Highway Shabir Ahmed Malik and assigned additional charge to SP Ramban Mohita Sharma.