J&K Waqf Board Chairperson Warns Of Launching 'bulldozer' Drive Against Encroachers

Following the cue of other states, the siren of 'Bulldozer' action against illegal encroachments has now reached the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as well. J&K Waqf Board chairperson, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi has threatened of launching a 'bulldozer' campaign on encroachers across the Union Territory.

Dr Andrabi, who was speaking at the one-day Waqf Convention, warned encroachers in the valley, adding that action will be taken against all who have illegally taken over the lands and assets of Waqf. Stating that "elders did all for the people and not for the rich people," she said that no one will be able to stop when the bulldozer will start and no mercy will be granted to the Waqf land encroachers.

"Those who made high buildings, we won’t be doing injustice in demolishing them, however, when we will go with bulldozers, no one will be able to stop us", she said, further appealing to all to come forward and speak and clarify things.

"This is a warning to all encroachers served through media that they should come to us and surrender their right of illegal occupation or otherwise they will have to face the wrath of bulldozers", she further warned.

The newly-appointed J&K Waqf Board chief also stated that there is a need to rebuild the shattered system and diversify the use of assets and properties to enhance the revenues. Also, she added that initiating the demolition drive will help to restore the proprietorship of the Waqf land and assets.

On the other hand, Andrabi also briefed about the board's further plans and said that it will shift to an online system of donations and different online transaction facilities at all shrines.

Bulldozer drive

The 'Bulldozer' drive, which was launched initially in Uttar Pradesh, rose to prominence after several states carried out the demolition drives against illegal encroachments in the area. This came after recent communal clashes were reported from various states as a result of which Municipal Corporations were seen taking down certain encroachments as they termed them "illegally constructed".

Image: Facebook/@Darakhshan Andrabi/Pixabay