J&K Witnesses Record Breaking Tourist Footfall After Enhanced Security Situation

Jammu and Kashmir is attracting record numbers of tourists after a huge improvement in the security situation which is also encouraging local businesses to flourish. Earlier due to law and order issues, foreign travellers would prefer other destinations but now with the heightened security scenario, the tourists are returning to enjoy the scenic beauty of the valley.

J&K attracts record-breaking tourism

As per the official figures, in the first six months of the year 2023, around 13 lakh tourists visited the Kashmir region and the administration is expecting another record number of arrivals in the ensuing year. Apart from domestic tourists, Kashmir valley is receiving a flow of foreign travellers from South East Asia and European countries, this year.

In 2022, only 4,000 foreign travellers visited Kashmir, when current year upto June, around 16,000 foreign travellers have visited and the tourism department is hopeful the numbers will increase every passing day,” said Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary Tourism, Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Abid said, "We have already crossed all the previous records, and the government is now planning to do international promotions, especially in Southeast Asian, and Middle East countries."

Recently, the concerned department has identified 75 new destinations, "75 new tracks will help us to open up new economic avenues for fulfilling the aspirations of the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Tourism department is slightly modifying the methods of promotion and focusing on virtual tours. Airline and railways promotions are being emphasised so that frequent travellers can be attracted. Another reason for the increase in the footfall of travellers is an advertising campaign across major Indian cities and the opening of new destinations.

"Now, social media and travel bloggers are the main areas where the department is focusing to promote Jammu and Kashmir in a big way. Outside the country, there are various trade travel marts that take place, J-K tourism department will be participating in these in a big way,” informed Dr Abid.

“With the increase in the tourists’ numbers I am earning Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 a day and we expect a good tourist season ahead,” said Farooq Fayaz, a Shikara owner.

The rush is so huge that tour and travel operators said they are having a difficult time finding bookings for their clients as hotels are between 80 % to 90 % full.

“Hotel rooms are not available in good locations,” said Naveen Sharma, a Mumbai -based tour operator.

"Many high-end tourists from states like Bengal, Gujarat, Delhi and Hyderabad were opting for the Kashmir valley instead of destinations in Europe,” he added.

Kashmir, Bollywood's favourite spot

Another facet of change in the situation can be seen in the fact that after 30 long years, the Indian Film Industry returns to the Kashmir Valley. Dozens of Bollywood movies were shot here in the past few years and in the current year, the tourism department expects that record to be broken as well.

In 2022, Jammu and Kashmir had over 200 shoots which included films, web series and dramas. The government now has a film policy in place to make things easy for film crews. The government has introduced one window approval for shooting in Jammu and Kashmir.

Recently, bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan shot for his upcoming film ‘Dunki’ recently in Kashmir.

Promotion of border tourism

In order to promote border tourism in the union territory of J&K, the government has brought several border areas on tourism maps which include Teetwal, Gurez, Keran, Machil, Tangdhar, and Bangus Valley.

In May, the government of Jammu and Kashmir hosted a G20 tourism meeting in Srinagar. Around 61 delegates participated in the event which was the first major international event to be held in J&K since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

After the successful event, now the government is hopeful that G20 meetings held in Srinagar have helped in tourism promotion and the delegates have acted as ambassadors of Jammu and Kashmir across the world as a global tourist destination.

Pertinently, for the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, record 1.88 crore tourists visited the union territory in 2022.