J&K Witnesses Rise In Number Of Tourists In The Valley After Steady Decline In COVID Cases

As the COVID cases are decreasing in Jammu and Kashmir, the number of tourists visiting the 'Heaven on Earth' has steadily increased in last few months. The tourism industry which was shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak, is now gradually reopening. People from all over the nation are flocking to the union territory to enjoy in the valley.

While speaking with ANI, the President of Travel Agents Association of Kashmir Farooq Khutoo said, "We are seeing surge in high-end tourists.” He went on to add that until the month of December, almost every three- and four-star hotels are booked up. However, the lower-end market sector is not gaining traction.

While, another famous tour and travel operator from J&K, Rauf Trambu confirmed the increasing tourist traffic by stating that the number of visitors in the region has grown in the past 10-12 days. As per ANI, “In autumn and winter, we are expecting that the tourism sector will be flooded with tourists," he added. Ghulam Nabi Sheikh who is a houseboat owner on Dal Lake has also stated the same angle, further highlighting the fact said, "People have started coming. Biker tourists are heading to Ladakh."

Furthermore, several tourists have also expressed their views about the beauty of the valley. A tourist Preeti, who recently came in Kashmir from Jaipur, conveyed her admiration for the valley's mesmerising beauty. She stated that there are several places to visit. She also claimed that it is a 'Heaven on Earth'. Similarly, another visitor from Uttar Pradesh, Deep Kumar Singh, remarked, "After the monsoon season, nature has worn a beautiful look. We have come to see this only. Kashmir is very beautiful. I am coming here for the third time and every time I see a new side of Kashmir."

J&K government organised a series of events to attract tourism

The COVID-19 outbreak had a severe impact on Kashmir's tourism industry, which suffered significant losses. To combat the illness, the union territory implemented a number of steps, such as the establishment of COVID care centres, oxygen plants, as well as public awareness campaigns. Since the rate of infection has begun to decline, the government organised a series of events to attract tourism. A three-day event called 'Aao Kashmir' was held in Zabarwan Park on the shores of Dal Lake. Further, the Department of Tourism will host an iconic tourist event from October 23 to October 29 in order to boost the tourism industry.

Meanwhile, Officials in Jammu and Kashmir confirmed 51 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of people infected to 3,30,885, but no new deaths were registered in the previous 24 hours, PTI reported. They further claimed that 4 of the 51 new cases were from the Jammu region while 47 were reported from the Kashmir sector of the union territory.

