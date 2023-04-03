J&K: Woman dies after falling from train in Samba

A woman aged around 35 years died after she fell from a running train in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, an official said on Monday.

The unidentified woman fell down from Jammu Mail Express on the railway track near Vijaypur on Sunday evening, the Government Railway Police (GRP) official said, adding that she died on the spot.

He said the body was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu for post-mortem and identification.

The inquest proceedings have been initiated at the GRP post in Vijaypur, the official added.