J&K Woman Launches Own Local Detergent Brand In Budgam District

There are many examples of women who have worked hard in difficult situations and established themselves as an inspiration for all. One such example is a woman, Zarka Tanzeel from Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district. She has become an inspiring example for others by launching her own local detergent brand in Kashmir.

Starting her own business was also always a dream for Zarka. However, before accomplishing her goals, she had to go through many struggles. However, with the support of her husband, she later launched her own local detergent brand.

Zarka Tanzeel speaks to ANI

Talking to ANI, she said, "I completed my education in Srinagar and got married in Budgam district but I couldn't leave my dreams. I wanted to do something for myself and for society after marriage."

"I shared an idea of establishing my own business with my husband and started research for it. Soon I got the idea to set up a unit for making detergent powder and soap cakes and after a lot of research with the support of my husband, I started the "KMR Sheen" brand of local detergent powder and set up the factory", she added.

She has employed several other people including women and generated employment opportunities in her district.

Talking about her dreams, her husband Syed Tanzeel said, "It was her dream project. She told me that she wanted to do something, then she decided to open a unit of detergent. The brand has become famous in Kashmir valley as people prefer to use local brands."

Who is Zarka Tanzeel?

A resident of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, Zarka is a former teacher and then started her own business. Working at a factory in Budgam district, Zarka is a proud owner of her KMR detergent brand. Before setting up her business, she went through a lot of struggles including her married life and work. Also, raising funds for the business was one of the biggest obstacles. However, she managed to overcome every obstacle and started her business. Later the COVID-19 lockdown cast a shadow over her business and now she hopes lockdown to get over soon.

(Source: ANI)