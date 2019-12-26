The Debate
J&K: Women Hail Ujjwala Scheme, Receive Free Gas Connection In Udhampur

General News

Local bodies in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir distributed free gas connection and cylinders to as many as 50 women in the region

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Soon after the central government announced an extension on proving free gas to all the poor households in India under the PM Ujjwala Scheme, local bodies in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir distributed free gas connection and cylinders to as many as 50 women in the region on Thursday, December 26.

The program was headed by the block chairwoman Arti Sharma and gas agency owner along with other government officials. The women hailed the scheme as the initiative aims to bring relief to many rural women who still use wood stove for cooking. 

