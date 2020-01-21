J&K: Women Turn Up In Huge Numbers For Police Recruitment Drive In Doda

As many as 21,000 aspirants turned up during a police recruitment drive for the women battalion in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, January 21, to fill 1,300 vacant posts in the police force.

Bearing the cold weather and rain, women gathered in large numbers hoping to be recruited in the women battalion in Jammu and Kashmir province.

Danish Rana, IPS, Chairman of the J&K Recruitment Board commended the enthusiasm of women aspirants for turning up in such harsh weather saying it proved their eagerness to join the police force.

"Young girls dream of joining the force"

Speaking about their willingness to join the police force, Hina Banu, an aspirant, told the media that as the unemployment rate is very high in the country, it is needed that the youth acquires jobs.

She said that many girls in the province dream of joining the forces and most of them are well-educated, to suit the position. Another aspirant Gita Rani expressed eagerness to prove that women are fit to perform in any field.

Meanwhile, another applicant Mamta Devi pointed out there is a considerable gap between the number of candidates appearing for the exams and the number of vacancies in the J&K police force and wished for enough opportunities in all departments for unemployed individuals.

"There is a huge difference between the number of vacancies that are being announced by respective state governments and the candidates appearing for the tests or exams. Many are well-educated from prestigious universities and are still jobless. We wish for more vacancies in each department so that we get enough opportunities to be independent," Devi said.

44,000 youngsters register for Indian Army

Over 44,000 aspirants from three districts of Jammu region registered themselves to serve the country as the Army commenced a 10-day recruitment rally in Samba district in November last year, to provide employment to the local youth.

It was the first major recruitment rally in the newly created Union Territory and the second in three months after the Centre abrogated Article 370 provisions on August 5. Earlier in September, a seven-day recruitment rally by the Army in Reasi district witnessed participation of over 29,000 local youth.

