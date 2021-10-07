The Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation Limited (JKIDFC) is hard at work on the long-awaited Mattan-Akura Bridge in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which is slated to be completed this year. The bridge would connect several villages in the Anantnag district, including Khovripora and Dochnipora.

The bridge has been a long-standing demand of the residents of the abovementioned villages, and when built, it will shorten the distance and provide relief to commuters and students.

Although construction on this bridge began in 2018, due to the COVID issue, the building work has been slowed. However, the authorities have now accelerated the construction work, and this crucial bridge will be completed within a few months.

"Here, work is in full flow. The budget stands at Rs 15.44 crores. It will be finished in no time. This will link Akura, Nambal, Mattan, and Khiram. It will provide access to several localities in Anantnag," said Parvez Ahmad Khanday, Junior Engineer JKIDFC.

Long-awaited Mattan-Akura bridge in J&K

"This is an important link between Mattan -Akura and was a long pending demand of villagers and government has funded this project under Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation Limited (JKIDFC)," Piyush Singla Deputy Commissioner Anantnag told ANI. "Work is now in progress, with one span completed and two spans under construction. The whole length of the approach road is 7 km, with 3.8 km built, and it is believed that this project will be completed this year," Singla added.

"Thanks to this bridge, we will be able to arrive at our schools on time. On our approach to school, we encounter numerous traffic bottlenecks. However, once this bridge is built, our problem will be solved. The government has taken a positive move," Muneeb Ahmad, a student and Mattan resident, agreed." "The two villages will benefit a lot. There is traffic jamming. We are very grateful to the government. We are very happy," Farooq Ahmad Wani, a local resident remarked.

Hanil Sofi, another student, stated "we're all students. This is a significant step forward by the government. We had a lot of problems, such as being late for school. There was also a high possibility of an accident. However, this bridge would solve all of our difficulties."

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI