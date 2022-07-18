J&K: Wreath Laying Ceremony Held For ASI-ranked Officer Killed In Pulwama Terror Attack

The wreath-laying ceremony of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) ranked officer Vinod Kumar, who lost his life in a terror attack at the Joint Naka Party of the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, was held at CRPF RTC Humhama on Monday morning.

CRPF officials and Jammu and Kashmir Police with Army officers saluted the CRPF braveheart who became a martyr while serving his country.

The ASI- ranked officer Vinod Kumar, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, was critically injured in the firing and later attained martyrdom after succumbing to his injuries during treatment.

According to sources, terrorists entered from a nearby apple orchard near the Gangoo crossing area at the Circular Road in Pulwama. Sources further said that they entered the Joint Naka Party of the police in groups and opened fire at around 2:15 pm on Sunday.

The armed forces on Sunday immediately launched a search operation after the ASI-ranked officer's demise. The entire area was cordoned off. According to ANI, the Jammu and Kashmir police said that the search for the terrorists is underway.

UPDATE | The firing happened at Gangoo Crossing Pulwama on a check post & was done from a nearby Apple orchard. 1 CRPF personnel ASI Vinod Kumar was seriously injured and succumbed to his wounds during treatment. Area was cordoned off. Search in progress: J&K Police — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2022

Army Jawan martyred in a gunfight in J&K's Kupwara

Earlier on 8th July, Indian Army jawan Naik Jasvir Singh was martyred in the Garang Nar area while fighting terrorists infiltrating the border from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Singh, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds during the ambush was admitted to a Military Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, said PRO (Defence) Srinagar.

Reportedly, a terrorist was also killed in the gunfight that occurred at the Line of Control in the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district on the intervening night of July 7 and 8.