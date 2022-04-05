J&K: Wreath-laying Ceremony Held For CRPF Head Constable Killed In Srinagar Terror Attack

The wreath-laying ceremony of CRPF Head Constable Vishal Kumar who lost his life in a terror attack at Maisuma in Lal Chowk, Srinagar was held in Budgam on Tuesday, April 5. Expressing anguish over the act, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh said that India salutes the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country.

In an unfortunate incident, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was killed and another was injured in a terrorist attack at Maisuma in Srinagar's Lal Chowk on April 4. Both the injured personnel were taken to the hospital for treatment where one of them breathed last.

DGP Dilbag Singh said, "We'll not tolerate this (terror attacks) craziness. We salute the soldier who has sacrificed his life for the nation. Our work to maintain peace will continue."

Further referring to the attack on two non-local labourers in Pulwama district, he mentioned that they are aware of civilians targeting and actions against the same will be taken.

In another incident, two non-local labourers, hailing from Bihar, were shot at and injured by militants in J&K's Pulwama district on Monday.

Maisuma terror attack

According to officials, terrorists opened fire on CRPF personnel at Maisuma, injuring two jawans. The injured personnel were rushed to SMHS Hospital where one of them was declared dead on arrival while the other was under treatment.

A search operation has been launched to track down the assailants and the area where the attack occurred has been cordoned off.

With respect to the shooting at labourers in the Pulwama district, an official had said that it is the second attack by the ultras on non-locals in less than 24 hours in the district. Officials had mentioned that two non-locals hailing from Bihar have been identified as Patleshwar Kumar and Jako Chowdhary upon whom terrorists opened fire on Monday afternoon.

Terrorist attack in J&K

In another incident, two labourers from Punjab were injured on Sunday after being shot by terrorists in Pulwama. Terrorists had fired upon Dheeraj Dutt and Surinder Singh, two labourers who were both residents of Pathankot in Punjab.

Last week, a Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist was gunned down in the Shopian district in an encounter with security forces. Two army personnel were also injured during the encounter.

