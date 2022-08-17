J&K: Wreath Laying Ceremony Held To Pay Homage To 7 ITBP Jawans Killed In Bus Accident

A day after seven Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans lost their lives in a bus accident that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, a wreath-laying ceremony was carried out on Wednesday at District Police Lines (DPL), Srinagar to pay the last tributes to the martyred soldiers. The ceremony which was organised ahead of their last rites witnessed the homages paid by the ITBP along with other ranks of soldiers.

While floral tributes were extended to all the seven martyrs, condolences and tributes also continue to pour in from across the country for the soldiers. Present on the occasion was J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha who also paid his tributes to the jawans.

J&K | Wreath laying ceremony of ITBP jawans held at DPL Srinagar. The jawans lost their lives after their bus fell into a riverbed in Pahalgam yesterday. LG Manoj Sinha also present. pic.twitter.com/bJqAd371yx — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2022

ITBP jawans killed in a bus accident

Earlier on Tuesday, a bus carrying 39 personnel of ITBP and Jammu and Kashmir Police fell into a deep gorge in the Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir. During this while, seven ITBP troopers were killed and over 30 personnel were injured.

Rescue operations were immediately launched after the accident and the injured personnel were rushed to the hospitals for treatment. The bus which reportedly lost its control due to failure in the brakes fell into the 60-meter-deep gorge when it was returning with the personnel from the Amarnath shrine.

An investigation has also been launched to probe the exact reason behind the accident. J&K LG Manoj Sinha visited the injured jawans and spoke. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and many others took to Twitter to extend their condolences to the bereaved families of the jawans.

