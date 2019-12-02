J&K Youth Snub Separatists, Terrorists And Pakistan; Make Beeline To Serve The Nation

In a major snub to Pakistan backed separatists, the youth of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) have shown the way as more than 77,000 youth from the newly carved out union territory made a beeline to join the police force.

“We are overwhelmed to see the response of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to serve the nation as for 5,199 posts of the special police officers, 77,641 youth have applied," a police spokesman told Republic. The recruitment offer of Special Police Officers’ (SPOs) by the J&K Police has evoked a tremendous response by the aspiring youth across the Union Territory. 77,641 youth applied for these posts, he said.

Final process of recruitment in progress

The physical tests for these posts have been conducted across the valley and the final process of recruitment is in progress. “In Kashmir zone, 26,594 aspiring youths came forward and applied for the recruitment. In Anantnag District, 2859 applications were received against the 409 posts and in Kulgam district, 989 applied for the 259 vacant posts of SPOs. In Pulwama, Shopian and Awantipora districts, the number of vacant posts was 575 against which 1469 youth applied”, he said. He said that in Central Kashmir range districts which include Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal districts, 6013 applications were received against 813 posts. In Kupwara district alone, 5118 aspiring youth applied for the 187 posts and in Baramulla, Sopore, Handwara, and Bandipora, 10,146 applications were received by these districts for 686 posts.

Tremendous response from Rajouri-Poonch range

Similarly, in Jammu zone, 51,047 youth applied for the SPO recruitment. In Jammu district, 9,752 applications were received for the 224 posts and in Samba district, 4,406 youth applied for 84 posts. In the Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range, 11,909 applications were received against 298 vacant posts and in the Udhampur-Reasi range against the 143 posts, 9573 application were received. The Rajouri-Poonch range also received tremendous response against the SPOs 324 posts, 15,407 applications were received.

'The youth here want to join the forces'

Most of the districts have completed the recruitment process and the sanction for enrolment is given by PHQ to the District SPs. The remaining process shall be completed very soon for which directions have been conveyed from the Police Headquarters, J&K. Over 77,000 youth applied for about 5200 posts. Recruitment is being conducted across J&K. “This is a snub to those who want to show that the satiation is not normal in the valley and that the youth are protesting. The reality is that the youth here want to join the forces and fight against the anti-national elements” a senior police officer said.

