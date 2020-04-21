J&K: Doubling Rate Of COVID-19 At 11.5 Days; Number Of Red Zones Double In 2 Weeks

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir stands at 11.5 days while the number of Red Zones has doubled during the last two weeks. As per Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) figures, J&K stands in the list of 18 States/Union Territories which have shown improvement as compared to the national average, as on April 19.

The national average of COVID-19 doubling is 7.5 days. The Jammu and Kashmir figures in the list of nine states and UTs whose doubling rate is less than 20 days.

The spurt in the numbers both of positive patients and the Red Zones in Kashmir is becoming a serious concern for the administration. The number of Red Zones, areas with a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases, has doubled in J&K during the last two weeks; from 45 on April 6, the number has scaled to 91- 84 in Kashmir Valley and 7 in Jammu division.

Eight districts of J&K have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots by the MoHFW. Of them, six have been classified as hotspots with a large outbreak of COVID-19 and two as hotspots with clusters. Srinagar, Bandipora, Baramulla, Kupwara, Jammu, Udhampur districts have been identified as hotspots with a large outbreak of COVID-19 cases while Shopian and Rajouri have been identified as hotspots with clusters.

Red Zone Management Plan followed thoroughly

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole said that the "Red Zone Management Plan" formulated by the government last week, was being followed thoroughly. "The immediate focus is to surge our capacity to do contact tracing and collect samples for testing of COVID-19. Teams of healthcare professionals have been formed block-wise and trained to collect samples," Pole said.

He said even though there was an increase in the number of positive cases, the manpower accessible with the administration was adequate to deal even with an awful situation. "We have 60 mobile testing units for rapid testing; we just need support from the people," Pole said.

Tech used for red zone identification

The Divisional Commissioner said the lockdown in the Red Zones was being ensured strictly but at the same time "essential items and other services were being delivered in these areas". Explaining the process involved in the identification of the Red Zones through Geographic Information System (GIS), an official said after receiving the data of COVID-19 positive cases from the Health Department, the affected areas are located from satellite and GIS data.

"The exact location of the affected patient marked by geotagging is known as center point from which 3 km of the area is declared as a containment zone," said Divisional Head.

