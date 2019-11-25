J&K Govt Kickstarts 'Back To Village II' Program To Ensure Greater Integration

In an effort to ensure democracy reaches grass root levels, Jammu and Kashmir Government has decided to kickstart the second phase of "Back to Village" program in which senior officials of the State Government will go to the remotest Panchayats and spend two days and one night there to observe and review first-hand, the conditions there.

From Jammu towards International Border area of RS Pura, Ravinder Mansotra, Official of PWD Department is being welcomed with garlands as he is the first Government official, Brij Nagar area has seen since the abrogation of Article 370, last time it was during the first phase of "Back to Village" Program. Around 30 people have gathered to welcome this Government official who will be with them for two days and will even spend a night there.

A few metres from River Balole, all the panchayat representatives including Sarpanch, Naib Sarpanch, and Panches have gathered with their grievances. Not all of them are happy with the first phase of Back to the village, but are hopeful that this time it will bear some fruit.

Ravinder Mansotra, Government Official who came a few minutes before the scheduled time took the first ten minutes to pacify the members of Panchayat. The Panchayat has now started outside the panchayat ghar which has seen three State Government but not its own completion. Gujjar, the tribal community in Jammu and Kashmir who have set up their temporary shelters inside the Panchayat premises, are also witnessing the event.

'Back to village' initiative

"Back to Village is aimed at Governance to the doorstep and for this, I am here. We will take their requirements to the Government and will ensure redressal in prioritized manner. We will review things and submit them to Government for implementation to uplift the living condition of people here," Ravinder Mansotra, Superintendent Engineer of PWD Department said.

Pawan Raina, Sarpanch has no idea what fruits the second edition of Back to Village will bear. He says, " I don't feel something will happen. Panchayat Ghar, roads are still pending, we bought it into the notice of official last time aswell. Panchayat funds were transferred to our account as Back to Village funds, nothing new to us. We had made our minds to boycott this, we are here only for the official who came to us."

Mamta Malhotra, Women Panch has her hopes on all-time high again from this edition of Back to Village. She says, " I can say that in the first edition, our grievances haven't reached them that's why they opted for the second edition. We have hopes and feel that our grievances should reach the authorities concerned through proper channels. We want those things prioritized in the past should be done.

"We are hopeful, this program us for us, for our Panchayat so that our issues can be resolved at our doorstep. We feel this should work the way the government wants it to be done," Vinod Kumar, Naib Sarpanch said.

