J&K's 57 Lakh Priority Households To Get 10 Kg Additional Ration At Subsidized Rates

Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday announced 10 kg additional ration at subsidized rates for priority households of UT under Prime Minister’s Food Supplementation Scheme for Priority households.

While addressing a press conference at Raj Bhawan, he informed, “Around 14.32 lakh ration card holders and 57,24,000 families will be covered under Prime Minister’s FSS for priority households in the UT of J&K.” The additional 10 kg ration will be provided at the rate of Rs 25 per kg. The move will cost Rs 1.80 Cr to the UT government annually. The L-G further added that against the Rs 34 per kg rate of rice, people coming under the PM’s FSS for priority households will have to pay only Rs 25 per kg. “There is a subsidy of Rs 9,” he said.

“People falling under the category of priority households were already getting a 4 kg ration per person free of cost. So, if the family is of four members, they will get 16 kg free ration plus 10 kg additional rice at the subsidized rates,” the LG said.

Recently, the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor’s (L-G) administration has approved a proposal for allotment of five marlas of land each to the landless living in the union territory under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G).

Earlier there was no provision for giving land to landless families. The L-G administration made a provision and approved it in the administrative council to provide land to landless construction of houses under the PMAY. The move will transform the lives of the poor and landless people in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had informed that after the abrogation of Article 370, Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana is being implemented here in J&K. He said, "It's the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide a home to the homeless and we all are working to fulfill his dream."

The move by LG government has been appreciated by the Apni Party leader Chowdhary Zulfikar Ali. "Appreciate the decision to Implement the PM FSS Scheme of Addational 10 kg Rice to the people on subsidized rates for PHH category in the state, I urge @OfficeOfLGJandK to kindly extend this scheme to NPHH category as well as in most of d areas ration is not available in d market," he tweeted.

