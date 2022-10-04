J&K's DGP Prisons H K Lohia Murdered; Police Rush To The Spot

In a shocking late-night development, Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Prisons, H K Lohia has been murdered. According to sources, his throat was slit. One of Lohia’s house help is suspected to be behind the killing, as per the initial inputs. Sources informed police officials rushed to the spot as soon as the murder came to light.

IPS officer H K Lohia was appointed as the DGP, Prisons on August 3, Wednesday.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

IMAGE: PTI