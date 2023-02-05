On Sunday, February 5, residents of Dhangri village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district threatened to go on a hunger strike if the security agencies are unable to neutralise the terrorists within the next 15 days from the Valley. The villagers expressed concern over the 'failure' of security agencies in tracing the terrorists behind the twin attacks in the village and demanded justice for the victims.

Victims' family members demand that efforts to identify the attackers be intensified

Hundreds of Dhangri residents held a meeting at the attack site on February 5 and paid floral tributes to the victims. Villagers expressed concern over the failure of security agencies in finding clues about the terrorists involved in the twin attacks. The family members of the victims demanded that efforts to identify the attackers be intensified.

Notably, seven people were killed and 14 injured as terrorists attacked Dhangri on January 1. While five people, including two brothers, were killed in the firing by terrorists, two children died when an improvised explosive device (IED) left behind by the attackers went off the next day.

Rajouri Terror Attack

Two unknown terrorists carrying AK series rifles killed four people and left several injured in the minority community in Rajouri’s Dhangri on January 1. The armed men first attacked a house in Upper Dhangri and then they moved 25 metres away and fired on another house. The firing ended within 10 minutes.

According to police sources, the terrorists might have come from the dense forest behind the houses to carry out the act. "Three people were killed and seven injured in the firing incident in the Dhangri area of Rajouri. Injured persons are being treated. Police and district administration have reached the spot. Multiple bullet injuries were found on the body of the injured," said Dr Mehmood, Medical Superintendent of Associated Hospital.

In January, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed an FIR in Rajouri firing incident stating that the involvement of international links has emerged in the terror attack.

Notably, an FIR has already been registered at Rajouri police station under Sections 302, 307, 452, 323, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including Sections 7 & 27 of Arms Act and Sections 13, 16 & 18 of UAPA.