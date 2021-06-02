J&K's Door-to-door COVID Vaccination Drive Reaches 124-year-old Rehtee Begum In Baramulla

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with its door-to-door vaccination drive is reaching a maximum number of elderly and vulnerable people every day. Health officials decided to conduct the vaccination drive across the remote areas as there is no internet connectivity available for online registration. One such milestone was achieved today by inoculating the 124-year-old Rehtee Begum from Shrakwara Block Wagoora in Baramulla with her first jab. The Department of Information and Public Relations, Jammu and Kashmir Government, shared the event with the hashtag #JandKFightsCorona.

124 years old woman, Rehtee Begum gets her first dose of #CovidVaccine at kral mohalla Baramulla during door to door campaigning.#LargestVaccineDrive #JandKFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/v6YpN3ykcp — DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) June 2, 2021

Jammu and Kashmir has also launched Mobile setups for boosting the vaccination drive, the administration has asked the common man to get vaccinated. A special focus has been given in the Union Territory to vaccinate the shopkeepers with a 100% approach, the shopkeepers have also been asked to put their vaccination certificates in their shops for display. Along with shopkeepers, street vendors, people related to the tourism and hotel industry, lawyers, journalists, specially-abled people, orphans, widows, and Government employees on COVID duties are being put into the priority list for vaccination in the UT.

The COVID Vaccination drive in Jammu and Kashmir has reached over 4.25 lakh people receiving the jab. 3,65,000 beneficiaries above 45-years have received the first dose of vaccine, informed Jammu Deputy Commissioner Ansul Garg. The second dose of vaccination to people above 45-years is being conducted in 30 vaccination camps, added Garg.

India's take on the door-to-door vaccination drive

The door-to-door vaccination drive in India was proposed for the aged part of the society who are unable to walk to the vaccination camps and stand in the queue. It was also proposed for bed-ridden and differently-abled citizens, but in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19, public litigation was presented to Delhi High Court for removing the age restriction and allowing the drive for everyone. The Youth Bar Association also moved to the Apex Court demanding the initiation of a door-to-door vaccination drive.

The Bombay High Court also sought the initiation of a door-to-door vaccination campaign in Maharashtra and asked the Centre's opinion on it. Later when the Centre failed to respond accordingly, Bombay High Court stated that it is disheartened since many lives especially the aged people could have been saved with a door-to-door vaccination campaign. The Centre on the other hand stated that door-to-door vaccination will only slow the process since vaccinating people in their homes will take a lot of time, moreover, the doctors would have to wait on the spot to check for any medical reaction.