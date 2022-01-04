J&K's Hajin Declared 'militancy-free' After Forces Neutralise Last Surviving Terrorist

Hajin, a place in north Kashmir's Bandipora district that was once known as an epicentre of terrorism has been declared a militancy-free zone after the killing of the last surviving militant from the area on Monday. Hajin was declared militancy-free by authorities on Monday evening.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, a local police officer said that when there are no terrorists listed as active in an area in police records, the area is deemed militant-free and added that with their continuous efforts, security forces have jointly managed to achieve this for Hajin by declaring the once hotbed of militancy a 'militancy-free zone'. The last terrorist neutralised by security forces on Monday, Saleem Parray, was a member of the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba terror organisation and had his name in the region's most-wanted list.

Bandipora's Hajin was among most violence-prone areas in J&K

As per ground reports, before police declared Bandipora's Hajin as militant-free, the area witnessed some anti-India slogans with people hitting the streets. However, police swung into action and registered an FIR (bearing registration number 02/2020/IPC 147/148) against the protestors who tried to disturb the peaceful environment in the area.

According to figures available with Republic Media Network, Bandipora's Hajin village was among the most violence-prone villages in Jammu and Kashmir. In the past, terrorism was at its peak as more and more youth were joining militant ranks from the village. However, now, Jammu and Kashmir continues to steer forward in the spirit of development.

Moreover, people, in large numbers, have welcomed the abrogation of Article 370, and are jointly working with the administration and government to make the change visible on the ground for a 'Naya Kashmir'. According to ground reports, people are fed up with the clashes and violence and are now moving towards a new beginning for the development and welfare of society. Terrorism-related incidents, too, have decreased to a large extent after the abrogation of Article 370.