J&K's Historic Mughal Road Reopens For One-way Vehicular Traffic After Over Four Months

After remaining closed for nearly five months due to bad weather conditions, Jammu and Kashmir's historic Mughal Road was reopened for one-way vehicular traffic on Wednesday.

The historic Mughal Road connects the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch in the Jammu region with south Kashmir’s Shopian district. The historic Mughal Road in Jammu and Kashmir is said to be the lifeline for the people of Rajouri and Poonch district.

The Mughal Road was closed in the first week of January 2022 due to heavy snowfall in Pirpanjal Mountains Range.

A traffic department official said the traffic on the road was allowed from Poonch towards Shopian around 9 am, marking the reopening of the alternate link between Kashmir and the rest of the country.

Divisional Commissioner of Jammu, Raghav Langer, ordered the reopening of the road after which the department of PWD and the mechanical wing of Mughal Road started the snow clearance operation last month with the usage of the latest heavy machinery.

The traffic official further added, “The traffic on Mughal Road will be restricted to one-way and will play alternatively from Poonch and Shopian for the time being as a precautionary measure and no new vehicle will be allowed on the Mughal Road post 3 pm.”

Meanwhile, a traffic department official told PTI that the nomadic population of Jammu and Kashmir will be allowed to move freely with their cattle from the upper peaks in quest of greener pastures. However, "personnel is deployed by the traffic department at Behramgala, Bufliaz, and Poshana to ensure easy vehicle movement,” the official stated.

People travelling on the Jammu and Kashmir Mughal Road are told to strictly follow the traffic advisories called out by the traffic police authorities for better functioning and hassle-free movement of motor vehicles.

The Jammu-Srinagar road is a 270 km long highway and is the only all-weather road that connects Kashmir to the rest of the country. While Sinthan top connects Anantnag in south Kashmir and Kishtwar in Jammu, the road was briefly opened last week.