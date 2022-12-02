J&K's Kulgam Police Busts Extortion Racket; Arrest 5 Robbers Impersonating Terrorists

After receiving multiple complaints from the natives of Katrasoo, Matibugh, Tarigam, and some other towns, Kulgam Police on December 2 arrested five people who were impersonating terrorists. The locals of these places complained about some unknown people entering their houses, proclaiming themselves as terrorists, threatening the locals with weapons, asking for money, valuable items, and then fleeing the spot.

Following the complaints of locals, a case was filed at Yaripora Police Station under various sections of the law. While the probe was going on, a special team led by SHO Yaripora was constituted. Extensive searches were conducted, and multiple checkpoints were established to apprehend the accused.

Special checkpoint established at Yaripora

On getting special information about this module, a special checkpoint at Yaripora was established and the five accused were held. The five are identified as Nazir Mushtaq Malik, Khalid Hussain Deedad, Rizwan Ahmad Deedad, Karman Ahmad Deedad, and Abrar Ahmad Teadwa.

Two toy guns, one toy pistol, two cutters, five mobile phones, and five masks were recovered from their possession, as well as a vehicle used in the commission of crime. Further investigation is still underway.