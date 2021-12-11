J&K's Poonch Fully Vaccinates 96% Adults Against COVID-19 Under 'Har Ghar Dastak'

In a major feat, Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district administered 96% of its eligible population with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Surpassing the difficulties of reaching far-flung regions in the difficult terrain, Poonch achieved the feat by ramping up its vaccination pace under the government's doorstep vaccination campaign 'Har Ghar Dastak'.

"We achieved administering 100 percent first dose of COVID vaccine on September 25 in the district. 96 percent of people have taken the second dose. Poonch district is at the first position across the Union Territory in terms of vaccination," Dr. Rahul Sharma, Nodal Officer for vaccination drive in the district said.



"We have a large team of vaccinations and there are a total of 107 vaccination centers here," he added.

Dr. Mushtaq Hussain Medical Superintendent, Poonch said 16,000 people are left to be administered the vaccine dose now. By December 31, the district is expected to be 100% vaccinated against the disease.

In September, Samba district was the first to complete 100 percent first dose vaccination. "This time we will try to be at the top position to complete the second dose vaccination," Dr. Hussain said.

India vaccinates over 131 crores adults

India recently achieved another milestone by vaccinating 50% of the eligible population against COVID-19 by December 5. On Thursday, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 131 crores, the Union Health Ministry said.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2. The next phase of vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

