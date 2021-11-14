J&K's SKUAST To Play Key Role In Developing Agriculture Landscape, Says LG Manoj Sinha

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology (SKUAST) will play a vital role in enhancing the quality of life of farmers in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha said while chairing a 19th council meeting on Saturday. The programmes of the varsity and extension of the activities contributing to the government's efforts in increasing the farmers' income, access to appropriate technology, training networks required to transform agriculture and allied sectors in the union territory, he said while speaking at the Raj Bhavan. He also took several crucial decisions for making interventions for the advancement and development of the university that are expected to bring in quality improvement in overall functioning.

Taking to Twitter, the Lt Governor's office in J&K mentioned that the combined contributions of the varsity are key contributions to the government's efforts in upgrading farmers' lives. While at the meeting, the Lt Governor also looked at the delayed audits of SKUAST last year and passed strict directions for regular audit review, besides engaging in internal auditors for financial discipline. He also urged the varsity administration to flag important issues so that those can be addressed with urgent and timely actions.

Urging the university administration to conduct conferences with seed producers, including farmers and local entrepreneurs and private players from across the country, Lt. Governor asked to spread awareness among the farming community in this regard. He also asked the university to ensure a dedicated focus on extending technological support and from Lab to Field processes encouraging them to imbibe and extend agricultural practices.

Efforts to boost hi-tech cultivation of fruits picked up pace

On the other hand, the members of the council apprised Lt. Governor Sinha of the achievements of the Advanced Centre for Horticulture Research in Jammu. The effort to boost hi-tech cultivation of fruits has picked up the pace with 70% nearly complete, the members told the chair. The council also made valuable suggestions on the adoption of the New Education Policy 2020. Vice-Chancellor of SKUAST, Professor J P Sharma also updated the Lt. Governor about important agenda items on recommendations of different statutory bodies of the university.

