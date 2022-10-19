J&K's Sopore's First Woman Municipal Council Chief Launches 'Kabaad Se Jugaad' Initiative

Masrat Rasool Kar, president of Municipal Council Sopore, has made efforts with a ‘Kabbad Se Jugaad’ initiative that's creating the best out of waste.

Masarat Kar, 50, is the daughter of the great political figure of Sopore, the late Ghulam Rasool Kar and is the first woman chief of the Sopore Municipal Council, which has 21 wards.

After all the work done for the development of the town since she joined as chair, she has now come up with another surprising effort to reuse the plastic waste in a fashion to set an example for others to follow.

Kar came up with an initiative to educate people to turn plastic trash into lovely baskets and usable items.

Talking with Republic Media Network, she said "This Kabaad Se Jugaad initiative will help to grapple with the huge plastic waste problem that gets accumulated and even poses serious environmental hazards. But reusing the plastic will help to curb its open dumping to a greater extent, "

She was impressed that many young people, especially women, can also become part of this initiative through which they can also earn a dignified livelihood for their families and also help to save the environment from the menace of unattended plastic waste.

She believes that this effort of creativity will also be the reason for employment for many.

She said our women flock can be the best fit for this initiative and can be a game changer for their families if they can try their luck in this ‘Kabbad Se Jugaad" initiative.

Kar said that for this great initiative, many girls have already shown interest in working on different themes, and she is sure in the coming days the number will increase and much more interesting things will come out, and we can all together reuse plastic garbage in an eco-friendly manner.

