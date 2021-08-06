J&K's 'sports Week' Inaugurated Before 74th Independence Day Celebrations By L-G Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha inaugurated a sports week on August 5, Thursday. This sports week is being conducted in line with the celebration of Independence Day in Srinagar. During the sports week, a number of sporting events will be organised across the UT, for the celebration of "Azaadi ka Amrut Mahotsav". The sports week will celebrate 74 years of Independence.

Today declared open the Independence Day Sports Week Celebration-2021 by kick-starting inaugural Women's Rugby & Football Exhibition Matches at TRC Synthetic Turf Football Stadium at Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/lQZlJZoyxi — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) August 5, 2021

'Sports week' in J&K to celebrate 74 years of Independence

L-G Major Sinha was happy with the event and especially the surge in sports activities that have been observed over the past few months. He said: "I'm very happy that since a few months the Sports Council and the Sports Department have increased sports activities and they have kept a motive of playing sports in every village and school every day. I hope this motive will get completed. Every day I read in newspapers that sports activities are being held in villages and it's a positive sign." During the inauguration function, a girls' Rugby exhibition match was played between the South Kashmir team and the Srinagar team. The game was played at TRD Astroturf stadium. Numerous sports lovers and players were seen participating in their own ways, in various events during the function. The girls' Rugby team appreciated this step taken by the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council as it helps them in enhancing the skills and show off their talents. The participating players also hoped that such sporting events will be held regularly.

Govt to establish 40 Khelo-India centers in all districts to give further impetus to sporting culture in the UT. 22 Coaches already appointed to train & mentor the next-gen of sportspersons.Further, under PMDP,44 Coaches& 22 Instructors will be recruited in different disciplines. — Manoj Sinha (@manojsinha_) August 6, 2021

J&K L-G announces budget to boost sports

Suhaira Ashraf, a Rugby player participating in the match said, "I feel good. I play football though. Preparations for the exhibition match are going on nicely. These matches must take place regularly so that girls can get a chance to prove themselves." Mehvish Rashid, another participant stated that it felt really good to have such a match conducted, especially after the Covid pandemic lockdown. She said on behalf of the whole team that they were happy that the L-G came and are proud of the level they have reached. She further added that these tournaments provide a lot of benefits to the students.

With Rs 513 crore allocated budget, the Department of Youth Services & Sports shall continue providing sustained handholding to the young budding sportspersons of the UT & lay a solid platform for them to display their talent at higher levels. — Manoj Sinha (@manojsinha_) August 6, 2021

Response by local population on 'sports week' for Independence Day

The coaches expressed their happiness and gratitude for the sports week. Irfan Aziz, a Rugby coach said: "I'm the Chief Coach of Jammu and Kashmir Rugby. The opening match will be a rugby match. It will be played in front of the L-G. It will feature teams from South Kashmir and Srinagar. Hope the kids are excited about the match. You must have seen that they have been waiting and working for this for a month. We should hold such matches regularly as sports and players bring such positive energy. It will motivate kids that the governor is coming to watch them play. A few days back, the Sports Minister paid a visit here and watched kids play." Basit Ahmad, the coach of the Srinagar Rugby also team spoke about the significance of such sporting events for the players. He said that such events are important because the kids get to play and they feel encouraged towards sports. He expressed his joy over everyone getting involved, stadiums being constructed and overall development is happening, which is beneficial for kids as well as the coaches. He said that the kids want that such events to be held regularly as it gives them an opportunity to work hard since they work hard and show off their game. He added, "It is huge that a rugby match is being held in front of the L-G. This encourages kids for the national level games. Such events must happen on ground level".

