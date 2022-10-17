J&K's Srinagar To Host Kumaon Literary Festival On Oct 19-20; Mega Lineup Planned

In a big development post the abrogation of article 370, Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar is all set to host the fourth edition of one of India’s most coveted lit fests, the Kumaon Literary Festival, from 19-20 October. The two-day festival will be held on the banks of the ethereal Dal Lake, and will encompass several sessions on topics ranging from literature to cinema that will highlight diverse art and culture.

Srinagar edition of Kumaon Literary Festival

The festival, to be inaugurated by Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, will feature eminent speakers like Dr Bibek Debroy, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India; India’s highest-selling fiction author Ashwin Sanghi, veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail, award-winning filmmaker Rahul Mittra, actor Divya Dutta, Katha Kathan founder Jameel Gulrays, veteran journalist Bhawana Somaaya, senior journalist and author Anant Vijay, film historian Pavan Jha, and publisher Shantanu Ray Chaudhari. Renowned authors like Kiran Manral, Yatindra Mishra, Jai Arjun, Anu Singh, Mona Verma and will also grace the event with their presence.

Among the books being launched and discussed, include ‘Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography’ by Parthiv Dhar and Anirudha Bhattacharjee, ‘The Magicians of Mazda’ by Ashwin Sanghi, ‘The Mystic and the Lyric: Four Women Poets from Kashmir’ by Neerja Mattoo, ‘Inked in India-Fountain Pens and A story of Make and Unmake’ by Bibek Debroy and Sovan Roy, ‘Raj Kapoor – The Master at Work’ by Rahul Rawail, ‘Letters to Self by Narendra Modi’, Translation by Bhawana Somaaya, ‘The Stars in My Sky’ by Divya Dutta, and many more.

We are pleased to announce that the next edition of KumaonLitFest will be held in Kashmir on 18-20 October, 2022. Save the date and watch this space for updates as an exciting schedule and list of authors/speakers roll out. #klfkashmir #klfinkashmir pic.twitter.com/LeTceVVOFD — Kumaon Lit Fest (@KumaonLitFest) July 25, 2022

Announcing the festival, Asha Batra, co-founder of the Festival said, “India has been a global hub for arts and culture for centuries; the setting and inspiration for celebrated works of literature, drama and art, and home to artists and writers from around the world. The festival brings together brilliant and unique minds from various genres of the creative world. We are extremely excited to host this edition of Fest in Srinagar and look forward to making art and literature lovers in Kashmir on a creative journey. We have a very impressive line-up of speakers this year along with some interesting book launches and discussions.”