J&K's Udhampur Gets First Women Police Station To Provide Better Environment To Women

Udhampur district of Jammu & Kashmir got its first women police station. Director-General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Friday, February 25 inaugurated Udhampur women police station.

After the inauguration of the Women Police Station, DGP said, "The motive behind opening the women police station is to provide a better environment to women."

He added that the Women Police Station has been opened to take crime against women seriously and to bring down any type of crime against women. He mentioned that at the Udhampur women police station, the victims of crime will be dealt with by women officers/officials.

The DGP added that operating separate Women Police Stations will let the women of the respective areas to come forward and report a crime freely, without fear and express their grievances more comfortably. He further informed that Women police stations have been opened at all range levels across Jammu and Kashmir.

DGP Dilbag Singh was accompanied by Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), M.K Sinha Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), and the Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur, Indu Kanwal Chib who marked their presence at the inaugural ceremony.

First Women's Police Station in Doda District

Earlier in February 2020, Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district got its first Women Police Station which was inaugurated by DGP Dilbag Singh. Inspector-General of Police (Jammu Zone) Mukesh Singh and DIG Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range BS Tuti were also present during the inauguration.

According to the PTI report, the DGP had said that the women police station, which has its territorial jurisdiction in Doda-Kishtwar and Ramban districts is operated to provide a better and safe environment to women.

"Crimes against women are taken seriously and to bring down such types of crimes the women police station has been opened where crimes against women will be dealt by women officials," the DGP had said.

He had mentioned that the police station will enable women to express their grievances more comfortably.

It was learned that Women from organizations like the Mahila Shakti Sanstha, women chairpersons of the block development council, members of One Stop Centres, and members of ChildLine, participated in the event.

