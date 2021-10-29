J&K's Willow Bat Makes It To T20 WC, Bat Manufacturers Hope For Boost In Valley's Economy

The unique willow bat, created in Kashmir, made its debut in the ongoing T20 World Cup, as players from the Oman cricket team decided to employ the Valley's specialty in the ongoing series.

Fawzul Kabeer Dar, Owner of GR8 Sports, told news agency ANI, "It's big achievement that Kashmir-made willow bats have reached to international stage as few players from Oman cricket team are playing with Kashmiri bats in T20 World Cup." "I'm hopeful that bats and sports gear manufactured here will be used by players of Australia, South Africa, & New Zealand. Around 2000-3000 people work with us and over 400 families are connected with the business," Kabeer added.

Ghulam Muhammad, a bat manufacturer, said, "We have around one lakh people working in this industry. The introduction of willow bats will boost the economy of Kashmir. People have started recognising us after its introduction of willow bats in this ongoing T20 World Cup."

Manufacturing sites of the famous willow bats in Kashmir attracts a number of tourists. A traveller named Mukesh Singh stated, "I am originally from Kolkata. I came here to learn about bats. They were reasonably priced when I bought them."

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup, previously known as the ICC World Twenty20, is the international Twenty20 cricket championship. The competition, which is organised by cricket's governing body, the International Cricket Council (ICC), presently comprises 16 teams, including the top ten teams in the rankings at the time of the deadline and six extra teams picked through the T20 World Cup Qualifier. All of the matches are Twenty20 Internationals.

Meanwhile, the West Indies will face Bangladesh in the 23rd match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates. The game is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. IST. Both teams will enter the game having suffered two straight Super 12 defeats. A second loss for either team would signal the end of their T20 World Cup campaign. While Bangladesh is ranked fifth in Group 1's points table, the West Indies team is at the bottom of the same pool.

