J-K: 108-feet High Flag Installed By Army In Baramulla

The Army on Sunday inaugurated a 108-feet high national flag in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The tricolour was installed at Hyderbaigh in Pattan in the north Kashmir district, PRO Defence Col Emron Musavi said.

He said General Officer Commanding, Counter-Insurgency Force (CIF) (Kilo), Major General S S Slaria, dedicated it to the people of Kashmir.

The installation of the high mast was completed in a record time of 30 days, he said.

The flag, constructed in collaboration with Flag Foundation of India, not only instills a sense of pride and honour among the people but also honours all the bravehearts who have laid down their lives towards eliminating terrorism, the PRO said.

The project is a part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative of the central government.

Major Gen Slaria appreciated the efforts of all those involved in the completion of the project.

The people of Hyderbaigh Pattan also appreciated the district administration and the Army for this unique initiative, which will remain etched in the history of the area, the PRO Defence said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)