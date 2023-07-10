J-K: 4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Doda District, No Casualties Reported

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 was felt in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (July 10) morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The epicentre of the earthquake was near the Doda district at around 05:38 am.

While confirming to Republic that the strong tremors were felt in the district, Senior Superintendent of Police of Doda district, Abdul Qayoom said, "There is no report of loss in the first 15 minutes reported to Police Control Room. All the units are active, and we are assessing the damage, if any in any part of the district. There were strong tremors in the region."

Imran Shah, a local from Doda's Kishtwar region said that strong tremors were felt around 5.40 in the district after which they came out of their homes.

“In district Kishtwar, two strong tremors of earthquake felt at 5.38 and 5.44 and people rushed out of their homes. For the last two days, people are stuck at their homes due to a flood-like situation due to heavy rainfall. We all are in fear. Last month also, strong tremors were felt,” said another local of Kishtwar the region, Rajesh Chander.

SSP Kishtwar Khalil Poswal said that strong tremors have been felt in the district. "We are now assessing the damage reports from all the areas of the district. Strong tremors were felt in the Kishtwar and our teams are working on assessment of the damage. So far, no such reports of damage have emerged in the district,” he added.

Earlier, another quake measuring 5.3 at the richer scale jolted Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Sunday (July 9) night. The earthquake occurred at approximately 7:39 pm (IST) and had a depth of 70 km.