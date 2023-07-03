J-K Adds 107 Services To Auto Appeal System To Strengthen Govt-to-citizen Services

In a move to enhance government-to-citizen services and curb corruption in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory administration has launched a Task Scheduler, designed to help officers in organising and managing their tasks. Around 107 services have been added to the Auto Appeal System to streamline government-to-citizen services.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta had on May 24 launched the Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA) auto-appeal system for 103 services offered by different government departments through the eUnnat dashboard. In addition to the 103 services, another 107 services have been brought under the Act to ensure the smooth functioning of the administration.

As per J-K authorities, out of the 480 online services provided to the citizens at present, 210 have been included in the Auto Appeal System, which will ensure timely delivery with auto-escalation of applications in case of breach of timelines set under the J&K Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA).

The addition of services to the Auto Appeal System is seen as a step to making 'corruption-free J-K' a reality. In the coming days, the J-K administration is planning to introduce online tutorials that will help citizens to take advantage of the various citizen-friendly services accessible online.

J-K goes digital to curb corruption rate

As part of the broader digital initiative taken in J-K that will help in improving the lives of citizens through the use of digital technology, the government is taking many measures to publicise the government’s service delivery and performance. These measures include the use of digital billboards throughout the districts to promote awareness of the government’s efforts and achievements.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had stated that the nightmare of seven decades was over and a corruption-free Jammu and Kashmir was emerging. The prosperous UT has been witnessing rapid growth over three successive years, which is unprecedented in its history, he had added.