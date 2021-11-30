J-K Adds 171 COVID-19 Cases

Jammu and Kashmir's coronavirus caseload increased to 3,36,852 on Tuesday with 171 fresh infections, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,476, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 32 were from the Jammu division and 139 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 62, followed by 42 in Baramulla district.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 1,625. So far, 3,30,751 people have recovered from the viral disease, the officials said.

There are 49 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory. No fresh case has been reported since last evening, they said.

