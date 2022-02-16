J-K adds 230 COVID-19 cases

Srinagar, Feb 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 4,51,560 on Wednesday as 230 more people tested positive for the viral disease, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,745, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 126 were reported from the Jammu division and 104 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Jammu district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 54, followed by 50 in Srinagar district.

There are 3,683 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. So far, 4,43,132 people have recovered from the disease in the union territory, the officials said. PTI MIJ DIV DIV

