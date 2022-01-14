J-K adds 2,456 Covid cases, 5 deaths

Srinagar, Jan 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 2,456 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 3,52,623, while five fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,557, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 934 were from the Jammu division and 1,522 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Jammu district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 588, followed by 464 in Srinagar district.

There are 10,003 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. So far, 3,38,063 patients have recovered from the viral disease, the officials said.

There are 51 mucormycosis (black fungus) cases in the union territory. No fresh case has been reported since last evening, they said. PTI SSB DIV DIV

