J-K Adds 4,615 Covid Cases, 7 Deaths

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 4,615 fresh coronavirus cases that took its infection tally to 4,32,875, while seven more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,659, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 1,401 were from the Jammu division and 3,214 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 889, followed by 826 in Jammu district.

The number of active coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 40,270. So far, 3,87,946 patients have recovered from the viral infection, the officials said.

There are 51 mucormycosis (black fungus) cases in the union territory. No fresh case has been reported since last evening, they said.

