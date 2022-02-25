J-K admin approves setting up infrastructure for women battalions

Jammu, Feb 25 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday approved setting up of infrastructure for women battalions at several places in the union territory, officials said.

The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, accorded administrative approval for construction work for women battalions at Sopore, Baramulla and Pargalta, Jammu, an official spokesman said.

Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, advisors to the Lt Governor, Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor, attended the meeting, he said.

The construction work will be carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore at each battalion and it will include administration blocks, residential accommodation and hostels, and office building, among others, the spokesman said.

Earlier, to check the rise in crime against women, the administration had raised two women battalions by sanctioning 2,014 posts for recruiting women officers and officials of various ranks, he said.

The recruitment of these posts is underway, he added. PTI AB AQS AQS

