J-K Admin Approves Transfer Of State Land For Public Purposes

The Administrative Council headed by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday approved a proposal of the Revenue Department to transfer various parcels of state land for public purposes, an official spokesman said.

The Administrative Council, which met under the chairmanship of Sinha here, approved the transfer of land measuring 15 kanal at Majeen village here to Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) on lease for 40 years, he said.

The spokesman said the board would be constructing a 'Yatri Niwas' and a disaster management centre for better management of the annual yatra to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, aimed at boosting religious tourism in the Union Territory.

“The construction of these facilities will enhance the number of pilgrims visiting the holy cave and subsequently generate substantial indirect employment. It will also ensure compliance to the orders of the Supreme Court of India and the National Green Tribunal,” he said.

He said approval was given to the transfer of state land measuring 38 kanal and 19 marla at Chak Jawala villahe in Vijaypur Tehsil in Samba district to the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for establishing the Composite Regional Centre (CRC) for skill development, rehabilitation and employment of persons with disabilities.

Once functional, the centre would provide multitude of services to the persons with disabilities in the field of education, employment, vocational training, research and manpower development, rehabilitation of divyangs, and distribution of assistive aids through a team of experts, besides working on the principle of trans-disciplinary approach, the spokesman said.

He said the Administrative Council approved the transfer of land measuring 10 kanal 11 marla in favour of Health and Medical Education Department for establishing a 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital in Budgam district.

Establishment of the AYUSH Hospital would promote the Indian System of Medicine (ISM) in the region, provide health care facilities and strengthen the healthcare infrastructure in the area, the spokesman said.

Another parcel of land measuring 28 kanal at Donipawa village in Anantnag district was transferred to the School Education Department for establishing a Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Opening of the school would provide education avenues to the children and will enhance the standard of education in the area, the spokesman said.

He said a parcel of land measuring eight kanal in Ichgam village in Budgam distirct was transferred to the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj for constructing the Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) to provide skill development trainings to the youth and boost employment generation.

The Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department was also given six kanal land for constructing office accommodation for the district Development Council, Baramulla, the spokesman said, The Administrative Council also sanctioned transfer of one kanal of land at Langate in Kupwara to the Finance Department for construction of a treasury building, he said.

