J-K Admin To Provide Tap Water Connections In Eight Lakh Houses

Jammu and Kashmir administration has set a target of installing functional household tap water connections in eight lakh houses in one month across the union territory, officials said.

The administration has set an aspirational target of achieving ‘Har Ghar Nal se Jal’ by August-2022 as against the nationwide target of 2024, they said.

‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’, the ambitious campaign, lays out a target of installing functional household tap water connections in eight lakh houses within a period of one month by converging the efforts of all stakeholders, through the implementation support agencies (ISAs), into a mass programme, the officials said.

The Jal Shakti Department in Jammu and Kashmir envisages to provide functional household tap connection (FHTC) capable of providing quality drinking water meeting BIS 10500 standards at the rate of 55 litres per capita per day on a sustainable basis to all unconnected rural households in the UT with piped water supply, they said.

"A total of 5,774 pani samitis and village water and sanitation committees (VWSCs) have been framed and 5,427 village action plans (VAPs) have been prepared in 6,887 villages of J-K," the officials said.

A comprehensive action plan is being executed by the administration to ensure water security by empowering local communities, they said.

Further, gram panchayat and pani samitis are being sensitised for inculcating a sense of ownership and handholding them by conducting regular meetings by the Jal Shakti Department. Members of pani samitis have also been provided with field test kits (FTKs) and are being trained for conducting water quality tests on a regular basis, they added.

Under the mission, 2.16 lakh households were covered in 2020-21. A total of 35,920 households have been provided tap water connections in 2021-22 so far, the officials said.

The coverage has increased from 35 percent in August 2019 to 43 percent ending March 2020 to 56.40 percent as on date, which is above the national average of 44.08 percent, they said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said every individual has the right to clean drinking water.

“While substantial progress has been made in increasing access to clean drinking water in the last one and half years, we are making efforts to provide access to safe water for people living in the villages and far flung areas,” he said.

