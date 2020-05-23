Jammu And Kashmir Administration To Sent Returnees Into 14-day Institutional Quarantine

Jammu and Kashmir administration has stated that all people coming to the region via train/flight will be sent into a 14-day institutional quarantine and will be tested for COVID-19. If the passengers test negative, they will be allowed to go home but in case one tests positive, the person will be sent to the hospital. The developments were announced on Saturday morning.

READ: Kerala Govt To Put Domestic Flight Passengers Entering State Under 14-days Quarantine

J&K issues guidelines

All passengers coming to J&K by air/rail will be kept in institutional quarantine for 14 days & tested for COVID 19 using RTPCR test. If tested negative, they will be sent home, if positive sent to hospital. This is the state protocol under the Disaster Mgt Act. @ANI @PTI_News — DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) May 23, 2020

All passengers will be tested using RT-PCR test kits. The administration also stated that the rules were being implemented under the Disaster Management Act.

Earlier this week, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that domestic flights will recommence in a calibrated manner from May 25 onwards. Taking to Twitter, Puri stated that all airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from Monday onwards. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) then issued a detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to all its airports.

READ: Bihar Govt Changes Strategy For Quarantine As 1184 Migrants Test COVID-19 Positive

Civil Aviation minister Puri, also announced that there will be a new fare structure to keep flight travel affordable. He said that the new fare structure sets a floor price and a price ceiling for a period of three months.

The Civil Aviation Ministry later issued detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which will have to be followed across all airports. According to the SOPs, the passenger seating arrangement shall be done in such a manner so as to maintain social distancing and encouraged registration with the Aarogya Setu application.

The guideline further states that an isolation area will be made available for suspected/confirmed COVID-19 cases. With utmost emphasis on social distancing norms, the guidelines say that cab and taxi drivers will be trained on maintaining the same, queueing area will be allotted outside landside commercial outlet and frequent patrolling will be done to ensure the same.

READ: Karnataka To Put Air Passengers From 6 'high Prevalence States' Under 7-day Quarantine

READ: ICMR Issues Revised Advisory On Use Of Hydroxychloroquine