J-K: Air force chopper airlifts private chopper near Amarnath cave

A Mi 17 V5 helicopter of the Air Force successfully recovered an AS-350 helicopter operated by a private operator from the Panchtarni helipad, the officials said.

Press Trust Of India
A Mi 17 V5 helicopter of the Air Force successfully recovered an AS-350 helicopter | Imagel: ANI


A military transport helicopter Tuesday came to the rescue of a private operator providing heli-services for the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims after its single-engine copter developed some snag at the Panchtarni helipad of the pilgrimage, officials said.

They said the challenging mission involved a complex underslung operation from a helipad located at a dizzying elevation of 11500 ft.

After lifting the underslung helicopter, the Mi-17 V5 pilots had to skilfully manoeuvre within steep and narrow gorges in the vicinity of the Amarnath cave shrine, with a very limited margin for error, the officials said.

The crew displayed immaculate planning, systematic preparation and exceptional flying skills in recovering the damaged helicopter, they said.

As a result of the removal of the AS-350 helicopter, the Panchtarni helipad has been made available for use during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, they added. 

