J-K: Amid COVID-19, 8-months Pregnant Doctor Continues With Duty & Serves Patients

An eight-month pregnant doctor of Jammu & Kashmir is determined to deliver her duties, treating patients amid Coronavirus infection fears. Recently, although incidents of assault on medical professionals have surfaced,Dr Shivani, Medical Officier at Community Health Centre (CHC) in the Lakhanpur area of Jammu Kashmir's Kathua district chose to serve the nation amid a surge in cases.

Dr Shivani was five- months pregnant when she received the job offer and she felt that the baby must not be an excuse to step away from national duties.

"I was really happy but at the same time, a little stressed. I knew that it would be difficult for me as we are in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, I did not have a second thought, I never intended to give up my responsibilities and sit at home out of fear".

She further added, "Family support plays a key role in times like these. I live with my in-laws and everyone is supportive of my decision to work while am pregnant.''

COVID warriors fight till death

On the other end, in May, Dr P Shanmugapriya, the medical officer of Anuppanadi Primary Health Centre, Madhurai, passed away due to COVID-19. She reportedly suffered from fever and sore throat but her RT-PCR tests showed negative result for COVID-19.

COVID situation in Jammu & Kashmir

In May, 500-bedded temporary hospitals were established by the Defence Research and Development Organization which will be operational from July 1. J&K has performed well in mitigating the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. It had extended COVID curfew till May 31 which was scheduled to end on May 24.

Jammu and Kashmir have reported 3.04 lakh total cases of COVID-19 with 2.8 lakh recoveries and 4,118 deaths. The Union Territory has administered 35,78,448 COVID vaccine doses across 1,223 vaccination sites.

