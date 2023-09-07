J-K: Anti-terror Ops Enter Day 2 In Poonch, Searches On To Recover Terrorist Body

The anti-terror operation launched by the Indian Army entered its second day on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Poonch. The search operation is being carried out to recover the body of one of the two terrorists killed on September 6.

The development came after the Indian Army with cooperation of Kashmir Police on Wednesday, September 6, foiled an infiltration bid by killing two Pakistani terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Sawjian sector of Poonch district. The killing occurred after the terrorists started firing in an attempt to enter the Indian side.

Informing about the same, Lt. Col Suneel Bartwal said, “The two terrorists were observed crossing the LoC on the intervening night of September 5 and 6 in the Mandi sub-sector of Poonch.”

"A joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and J&K police personnel immediately to intercept the terrorists. Hostile terrain, dense jungle and steep gradient were utilised by the terrorists to bring down the firing. In the ensuing firefight, which continued until the next day, both the terrorists were eliminated," he added.

The anti-terror operation was launched by the army a day after one Pakistani terrorist linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba was killed in Reasi district of Jammu.