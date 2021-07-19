J-K: Army Organises 'A Day In Army Camp' For Youth, Children Of Rajouri District

Indian Army on Sunday conducted ‘A Day in Army Camp’ for the children and youth of Balakote, Sandote and Behrote at Peer Baba in District Rajouri of Jammu & Kashmir. The aim of the activity was to familiarise the youngsters with the role of armed forces, to foster their interest in the defence services and provide an insight about functioning, traditions and the life of the Indian troops in general, the Defence Jammu Lt Col Devender Anand reportedly said.

At the same time, the umpteen activities dedicated to the kids at the Indian Army camp would bridge the gap and eradicate inhibitions about the image of the Indian Army among the families and the general population, inspiring youth to look forward to opting for roles in the armed forces as a future career prospect, Lt Col Devender Anand indicated.

#Unite2FightCorona#IndianArmy conducted “A Day in Army Camp” for children of #Balakote, Sandote & Behrote at Peer Baba in Dist #Rajouri (J&K) to give them an insight about life of troops in Indian Army.

Sarpanch & locals of remote areas expressed their gratitude.@diprjk @ANI pic.twitter.com/Vs3GP55hhD — PRO Defence Jammu (@prodefencejammu) July 18, 2021

Children were engaged in adventurous activities, sports and other routines typical to the life of Indian troopers, which they pursued with dedication and motivation. A lot of excitement was witnessed during the course of the entire schedule. Indian armed forces organised sports activities to encourage the youth to direct their energies in a positive direction, Col Anand stated. Weapons were laid at the display for the kids and knowledge was shared to motivate them to join the armed forces.

Children, troops hold informal interaction

Indian Army organised an informal interaction held between the youngsters and the troops which included discussions and educational talks on how to join the defence forces as an officer and various other ranks through permanent commission, as well as the short service commission for women. Questions were answered and information was passed on about the recruitment rallies and processes to enrol for armed forces which are organised all over the nation. Col Anand reportedly said that the Sarpanch and the populace of Peer Baba expressed gratitude towards the Indian Army for organising the special event, adding that the effort may have been minuscule but it was a genuine effort to help shape the future of the present generation and push them towards becoming active element for nation’s defence services.

(With ANI inputs)