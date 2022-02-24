J-K authorities launch rescue mission to trace six missing persons

Srinagar, Feb 24 (PTI) Authorities launched a rescue mission on Thursday to trace six persons who went missing a day ago while travelling from Anantnag to Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. A three-pronged rescue mission was launched to trace them, they said.

"Rescue mission has been launched to search six missing persons at Margan Top," officials said. "One team is proceeding by road along with snow cutter machine and JCB, headed by an SDM accompanied by Tehsildar, MED and NHIDCL officials," they said. A second team, comprising Army Rescue team and local volunteers, is proceeding by foot, they said.

The third one -- a helicopter rescue team -- is currently on standby at Larkipora, waiting for the weather to improve, the officials added. The six persons from Warwan went on foot from Anantnag via Margan Top.

Kashmir valley, especially the areas in the south, received heavy snowfall on Wednesday and there are apprehensions that the persons might have been caught in the snow. PTI SSB MIJ TDS TDS

